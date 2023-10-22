Bhopal: Navratri Isn’t Just About Dancing, Devotion, But Also A Platform For Political Interaction

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the festive season continues to captivate hearts and spirits, political leaders have seized the opportunity to connect with the masses.

Assembly election candidates are not just limited to traditional rallies, but are also making their presence felt in the vibrant pandals and religious gatherings that adorn the streets during this festive season.

Pandal organisers have extended invitations to these political leaders, offering them a platform to grace their pandals. In return, candidates are using this chance to engage in meaningful conversation with the general public, which is providing them an ideal platform to garner more support and votes.

Seeking blessings for people

Alok Sharma, BJP candidate from Bhopal North, said, “I visit 8-10 pandals daily, where I actively participate in rituals, take part in the aarti, and engage in meaningful conversation with the people. I capture moments in pictures, record videos and pray for the well-being of my constituency. I don’t ask for votes in pandals, I just normally pay a visit, take blessings and talk to the people.”

Visiting 30-35 pandals daily

Dhruv Narayan Singh, BJP candidate from Bhopal Central, said, “I visit an impressive 30-35 pandals every day, where I immerse myself in conversations with numerous individuals. My prayers are dedicated to the welfare of my constituency’s people. I also have the honour of inaugurating the Garba Mahotsavs and celebrating alongside the people of my constituency. Till now, I haven’t filed my nomination, thus I ask for people’s blessings during my visit.”

Seeking blessings and engaging with people

Arif Masood, Congress candidate from Bhopal Central, said, “During the ongoing Navratri festival, I make it a daily practice to visit 2-3 pandals in the evening after my campaign activities. This allows me to seek blessings and engage with the local people.”

