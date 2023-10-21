Bhopal: Labourer Crushed In Lalghati Hit & Run Case Dies On Day 30th Of Treatment

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Dies After Being Hit With Iron Pipe In Drunken Altercation | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old labourer and a victim of hit and run accident, who was undergoing treatment at Hamidia hospital since a month, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

A video of the accident surfaced on October 20, in which the accused woman can be seen speeding a car at Lalghati area of Bhopal, when she hit the youth and fled the spot.

Deceased Came To Bhopal For Work

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Ghasi Ram Ahirwar (30). He was originally a resident of Barkheda Chauhan in Vidisha district. He was working in Bhopal at a construction site on Green Valley Colony, Airport Road. The young man used to work as a labourer and as a watchman. On the evening of 21 September 2023, he had reached Lalghati for some work.

Later, he was going home on foot from the Airport Road Bridge. While he was crossing the road, a speeding car crushed him. In the video it was seen that a woman was sitting inside the car and ran away from the spot after hitting the man.

Underwent Treatement For 30 Days

On enquiring, the family members of Ghasi Ram said that he was admitted to Hamidia Hospital after the accident. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Lalghati, but his health condition did not improve. Ghasiram died on Friday (October 20), after about 30 days of hospitalization.

Case To Be Registered Against Accused Driver

A case is yet to be registered against the accused, as Koh-e-fiza police station’s TI Brijendra Marskole said that a case has been established and an investigation is being done. After all these, a case will be registered against the accused driver.