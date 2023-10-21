MP: Drunk Man Batters Wife To Death In Anuppur Village

Representative Photo

Annupur (Madhya Pradesh): A drunken man battered his 40-year-old wife to death suspecting her character in Badhar village under Kotwali police station on Friday morning, the police said. After committing the crime, the man escaped and the police began to probe the murder. According to reports, Ramesh Singh Shyam, resident of Badhar village, beat up his wife Neemkali so much that she died on the spot. The woman was living in Kudratola.

The alcoholic man often fought with his wife. On Friday morning, he fought with his wife suspecting her character. Ramesh suddenly picked up a stick and beat her up. Neem Kamli sustained injuries in the head and died on the spot. Former head of Badhar village and the brother-in-law of the woman Suraj Singh lodged a complaint at AnuppurKotwali. A police team led by sub-divisional officer of police Sumit Kerketta, rushed to the spot and sent the body of the woman to the district hospital for post mortem. The police are searching for the criminal.

