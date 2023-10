Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): 12 people injured as tall Mahakali statue fell on people during installation in Siddh Baba Ramlila Maidan in Jabalpur.

The video of the incident is going viral.

Notably, Committee members established another statue. The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

(More details awaited)

