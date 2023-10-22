Indore: Man Released From Jail Rearrested, 3 Stolen Two-Wheelers Recovered

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested with three two-wheelers on Saturday. The accused was released from jail a few days ago and had again started committing theft. He allegedly confessed to stealing a bike from Ujjain as well.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that a person, who was released from jail, was seen trying to sell a two-wheeler at a cheap price. The crime branch officials gathered more information about the accused and managed to arrest him from the area.

The accused was identified as Anand alias Jadugar, a resident of Govind Nagar area. Anand allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he was in jail in connection with a theft case and was released from there a few months ago.

He again started stealing vehicles to fulfil his needs. The vehicles were recovered from the accused. Crime branch officials said that the accused is being questioned to know about his accomplices. Police believe that the accused would reveal more such cases.

Youth held with pistol

Lasudia police arrested a man with a pistol from the Loha Mandi area, police said on Saturday. According to the police, information was received that a person was carrying a pistol and threatening people in the Loha Mandi area.

When the police reached there the accused tried to flee. However, he was caught and a pistol was recovered from him. The accused was identified as Deepak Dayma. A live cartridge was also recovered from him.

