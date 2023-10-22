After Coming To Power, Cong Puts Lock On Schemes: MP CM

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath’s remark that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan walks along with a coconut and wherever he gets the chance he breaks it, the CM said he walks along with a coconut as he does the works of development and public welfare.

On the contrary, the Congress does the work of locking the schemes on coming to the power, Chouhan said.

Taking on Congress, he said that when the Nath government came to power for a year and half, then it locked the nutrition amount given to Baiga, Bharia and Saharia women and put a lock on Sambal scheme, laptop distribution and put a lock on the future of girls by stopping money to Kanya Vivah Scheme. Even the Teerth Darshan scheme to take elder people on pilgrim was locked. “They used to work to put lock on schemes,” he added.

