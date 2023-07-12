MP Weather Update: Rains In Full Swing As Narmada Hovers Around Dangerous Water Level In Barwani, Bina River Overflows

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall will continue to lash Madhya Pradesh as a weather system remains active over the state. Bhopal has been experiencing intermittent showers since Tuesday night, while the entire state is witnessing widespread rainfall.

The districts of Sehore, Rajgarh, Raisen, and Shajapur are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with an estimated accumulation of up to 8 inches within 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has issued alerts for these districts.

The Weather Conditions For The Next 24 Hours In MP Are As Follows:

Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, and Shajapur districts may receive extreme rainfall ranging from 4 to 8 inches.

Bhopal, Vidisha, Betul, Harda, Indore, Agar-Malwa, Guna, Ashoknagar, Umaria, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Damoh, Sagar, and Chhatarpur districts may experience heavy rainfall ranging from 2.5 to 4 inches.

Burhanpur, Khargone, Khandwa, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Shyopur Kalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Dindori, Katni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Tikamgarh, and Niwari districts may receive light rainfall.

Bhopal is on alert for heavy rainfall, with an expectation of up to 4 inches.

Indore may experience heavy rainfall, while Jabalpur and certain regions within the Gwalior district may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Ujjain has already been experiencing rainfall for the past three days and is expected to continue receiving heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Bina River Overflows, Shipra Floods Temples

According to Dainik Bhaskar, an area of low pressure has formed over Northeast Rajasthan, which is extending eastward from northern MP, leading to the current rainy conditions.

In Begamganj area of Raisen, continuous rainfall has caused the overflowing of the Bina River. In Kokalpur village, 150 acres of farmland have been submerged, while the water level of the Narmada River in Barwani has reached dangerous levels. The Parvati River in Sheopur is also steadily rising. In Ujjain, the Shipra River flooded the Ramghat area on Wednesday morning, submerging several temples. Water from the ongoing heavy rainfall has led to a rapid increase in the water level of dams in the Betul district. As a result, two gates at the Parsadoh Dam and one gate at the Satpura Dam, located in Sarni, have been opened on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, Ujjain received 2.67 inches of rainfall, while Umaria recorded 2.11 inches, Gwalior received 1.61 inches, and Raisen observed 1.10 inches of rainfall.