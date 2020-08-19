MP Weather Update: Heavy rain in several districts for next 3-4 days

Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience heavy rains for next three to four days as a new low pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal. Weatherman has forecast heavy rain in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Harda, Khandwa, Ratlam, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh and Chhattarpur districts in the next 24 hours.

Similarly, moderate rain is likely at various divisions like Bhopal, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal.

High alerts have been sounded in various other districts like Seoni, Mandla, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Khargone, Narsingpur with opening of sluice gates of Bargi dams. In the last 24 hours, sluice gates were opened in Bargi and Bansgar dams.