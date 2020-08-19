MP Weather Update: Heavy rain in several districts for next 3-4 days

Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience heavy rains for next three to four days as a new low pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal. Weatherman has forecast heavy rain in Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Harda, Khandwa, Ratlam, Anuppur, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Damoh and Chhattarpur districts in the next 24 hours.
Similarly, moderate rain is likely at various divisions like Bhopal, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Indore, Hoshangabad, Gwalior and Chambal.
High alerts have been sounded in various other districts like Seoni, Mandla, Hoshangabad, Sehore, Khargone, Narsingpur with opening of sluice gates of Bargi dams. In the last 24 hours, sluice gates were opened in Bargi and Bansgar dams.
Many parts of the state experienced heavy rains in the last 24 hours. Barhi recorded 22cm rainfall while Shahpura recorded 14cm and Mehadwani, Dabra and Malthaon recorded 9cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Katni recorded 8cm rainfall and Panagar recorded 7cm rainfall while Patera, Kundam, Niwas, Mauganj,Badwaha, Deori, Hata and Karhal recorded 6cm rainfall.
Bhitarwar, Gayratganj, Pachmarhi, Tendukheda, Slimnabad, Tikamgarh, Amarpatan, Dhimarkheda and Pawai recorded 5cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.
According to the meteorological department, a new low pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal. During the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in the eastern and central parts of Madhya Pradesh. Low pressure area over North East Madhya Pradesh is now weakened. But if a trough passes through Madhya Pradesh due to the new low pressure area of Bay of Bengal, those areas which have experienced scanty rains so far, may also receive heavy rain.