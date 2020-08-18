Madhya Pradesh: Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput seeks report on road tax waiver scheme of other states

The issue of waiving road tax of the buses in the state is remains unsolved. The state transport minister Govind Singh Rajput took the review meeting and asked ACS, transport, to conduct the study of other states on road tax waiver and submit report within three days.

Rajput conducted the online review meeting on many issues on Tuesday. It was decided to start recruitments in the department. The bus owners have demanded to waive road tax from March to August as their buses are not operational during Covid-19. They are also demanding to waive tax of coming three months and also to increase the fare. The association members had met the minister three times but there was no outcome.

At the meeting, it was informed that every bus will have GPS tracking system and a central command centre will be developed. Through the centre, the department can witness the location of the bus as well as their route time and location. Some buses don’t ply as per permit and also violate time table.