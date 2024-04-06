 MP Weather Update: Hail & Rain Likely Across 33 Districts; Strong Winds @ 30-50 Km/h
Residents are cautioned as storms are forecasted to swing through at speeds ranging from 30 to 50 kilometers per hour, adding to the atmospheric instability.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
MP Weather Update | Unspalsh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state steadies for turbulent weather conditions over the next four days, owing to the impact of Western Disturbance and Cyclonic Circulation System.

The weathermen expect hailstorms, rainfall, and strong winds across the state in coming days. Districts such as Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Pandhurna may experience hailstorms, while weather patterns are set to shift across 33 districts.

The eastern part of Madhya Pradesh is expected to bear the brunt of the weather system's impact, with less noticeable effects expected in the western region. Cities including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain may experience rainfall as a result.

April historically witnesses a trend of thunderstorms and precipitation in the state, with rain recorded in 7 out of the last 10 years. This time around, a similar weather pattern is expected, with heightened impact anticipated in the eastern districts such as Jabalpur and Rewa.

According to Dr. Divya E. Surendran, Senior Scientist at IMD Bhopal, the recent weather fluxes are attributed to the influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation system. The forecast includes the potential for hailstorms in addition to storms and rainfall. Additionally, there's a likelihood of another western disturbance becoming active starting April 10th.

Weather Predictions

April 6: Light rain is expected at isolated places in Bhind and Morena. At the same time, in the districts of Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Guna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Pandhurna, residents can expect winds of upto 50km/h and light rainfall.

April 7: Thunderstorm and light rain is anticipated at the speed of 30 to 40 Km in Sehore, Narmadapuram, Betul and Harda. At the same time, the situation of lightning or thunder will also persist. Hail may also fall in Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna and Pandhurna.

April 8: Strong winds and rain with thunderstorms are expected in Anuppur, Dindori. There may be thunderstorm and light rain with a speed of 30 to 40 Km in Bhopal, Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa and Mauganj. There is also a possibility of storm and hailstorm at the speed of 40 to 50 Km per hour in Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat and Pandhurna.

