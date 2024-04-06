MP: 3 Of A Family Dead After Car Collides With Army Bus In Seoni; Over 20 Soldiers Of 35th Battalion Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three of a family died after their car collided with an army bus in in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Saturday. As many as 23 soldiers of 35th Battalion Special Forces have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

All soldiers are reported to be out of danger.

According to the information, the accident occurred on Friday night, when the bus carrying the army personnel was en route from Vijaya Dandi to Pandhurna, while the victim's car was traveling from Nagpur towards Mandla.

A fatal collision unfolded as both the car and the bus swerved out of control, allegedly due to deadly potholes on the road, leading to a tragic collision. Unfortunately, the accident claimed the lives of the private vehicle's driver and two passengers, all members of the same family. Additionally, 23 soldiers from the same Special Forces battalion sustained injuries in the crash. They were promptly transported to Kevalari Hospital for medical attention, where they are reported to be in stable condition. Currently, the Kewalari police are actively investigating the incident to ascertain its full circumstances.