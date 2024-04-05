MP: Ensure 400+ Seats to Make India a World Leader, Says Deputy CM

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing party workers on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda reiterated BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan to make India a world leader. Devda along with former Union Minister Vikram Verma addressed the meeting with prominent workers from the Scheduled Tribe community on Friday. He emphasised on public support in upcoming Lok Sabha elections and elaborated on ambitious goals, election strategies and organisational plans. Devda highlighted the pride felt by the tribal community as candidate was given an opportunity to represent Dhar Mhow Lok Sabha constituency under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Read Also MP: ASI Continues Survey At Bhojshala Complex In Dhar For13th Day

Devda reiterated BJP’s ‘400 paar’ slogan for making India a global leader. He added that BJP was preparing for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls keeping in mind its aim to make India world's third-largest economy and asserted that people had coined the slogan about the saffron party-led bloc NDA crossing the 400-seat mark this time. District president Manoj Somani, Lok Sabha election in-charge Nand Kishore Patidar also attended the meeting. Retired Army Major Dawar also received honours from the Deputy Chief Minister. Attendees included former minister Jagdish Muvel and district general secretary Prakash Dhakad besides social workers and public representatives and heads of tribal community.