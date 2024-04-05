WATCH | Gwalior Central Jail Guard Takes Bribe From Prisoners’ Relatives; Says, ‘One Who Pays, Gets To Meet First’ |

Gwalior (Madhya Pardesh): An unexpected video has emerged from Gwalior Central Jail in which a jail guard can be seen taking bribes from the relatives of prisoners in order to let them meet. The incident was captured by one of the relatives of a prisoner in a video who made it viral on social media on Thursday evening.

In the video, the youth said, “I am at The Gwalior Jail. I came here to meet my relative who is in prison. But I found that the jail gaurd here was asking for money in order to let us meet our relatives ‘early.’ Though there is no provision of fees in jails, the guard said that no one meet meet the prisoners without paying.” The youth also alleged that those who register their names without paying any money are forced to wait till evenings.

Guard gets immediate suspension

As per the information, the accused jail guard has been identified as Satyendra Harshana. As soon as the video went viral, the officials were shocked. The jail management has immediately suspended the jail guard Harshana and a departmental inquiry has been ordered against him.

As per the officials, the matter will be investigated and if the allegation of taking bribe against the jail employee is found to be true, strict action will be taken against the constable. There is a stir in the jail administration after the video went viral. In the past, mobile phones and intoxicants have also been found in the jail. However, there has been no guerrilla action by the district administration since long. It is noteworthy that many dreaded prisoners and undertrials are also lodged in this jail.