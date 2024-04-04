MP Shocker: Fed Up Of Child’s Cries, Woman Murders Her 8-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body In Drain

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A horrific incident unfurled in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli, where a woman allegedly murdered her 8-year-old daughter, apparently because she was crying too much. She drowned the child to death, packed her body into a bag and dumped it in the drain.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Bargawan village of Singrauli. Police recovered the body of the innocent child on Thursday and took the accused mother Madhu Tiwari into custody.

Ramlala Tiwari, husband of the accused came back from work on Wednesday, when he noticed the child was missing. When he asked Madhu, she told him that she had gone to the bathroom and when she returned the daughter was not there.

The father searched desperately for his daughter, but could not find her. He then decided to approach the police and file a kidnapping complaint. On the complaint of the family, SP Nivedita Gupta handed over the investigation of the case to SDOP KK Pandey. He started searching for the girl along with Bargawan Inspector Vidya Varidhi Tiwari and the team. The girl was not found till late night.

After intense search the police couldn’t find the child and watching all this Madhu Tiwari, the perpetrator felt guilty and told her husband what she did.

The husband took immediate action and reported her to the police. According to police report, the mother got agitated because her daughter was crying continuously. Anger took over Madhu and she drowning the innocent child to death. The accused then wrapped the body in a sack and dumped it in a drain near her house.