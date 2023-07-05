MP Weather Update: Break Over, Heavy Rainfall To Return By June 7

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal and Ujjain regions may experience intermittent light showers. Within the next two days, the entire state will be hit by a spell of heavy rain. Leading meteorologist, Ved Prakash Singh, highlighted the influx of moisture from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. As a result, the state should brace itself for heavy rainfall in the upcoming two days.

Rain is expected in Rewa, Sagar, Shahdol, Gwalior, Indore, and Jabalpur on Wednesday.

Read Also 5 Magical Waterfalls In Madhya Pradesh You Must Visit This Monsoon

According to Dainik Bhaskar, meteorological experts stated, a significant shift in weather patterns is expected in more than half of the state's 34 districts, encompassing key urban areas such as Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur. Residents in these regions should be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Detailed rainfall predictions for various districts include: Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Rewa, Singrauli, Sidhi, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori.

Read Also 6 Famous Shiva Temples In Madhya Pradesh To Visit This Sawan

Weather Highlights For Major Cities In The State:

Bhopal : Over the past 24 hours, Bhopal witnessed a blend of heat and rainfall, with temperatures soaring to 36.3 degrees Celsius during the day and dipping to 25.2 degrees Celsius at night. Local weather systems indicate the possibility of light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Indore : Heavy rainfall graced the city in the past 24 hours, with nearly an inch of rainfall recorded. Temperatures reached a maximum of 33.9 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum of 23.3 degrees Celsius at night. Expect another round of heavy showers today, causing fluctuations in day and night temperatures.

Gwalior : Today there is a chance of heavy rainfall in Gwalior and select districts within the region.

Jabalpur : Today, Jabalpur is likely to experience heavy rainfall, resulting in lower temperatures throughout the day and night.

Ujjain : Over the past 24 hours, Ujjain did not receive any rainfall.