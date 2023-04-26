 MP Weather Update: April to end on a rainy note; Indore, Gwalior to go cloudy
Meteorologist HS Pandey said that from April 26, Western Disturbance will become active in North India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thunderstorms and rains are set to begin again from Wednesday. Due to moisture from the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and activation of Western Disturbance, the rainy weather will prevail till the first week of May. There is a possibility of rain in Bhopal-Jabalpur for the next 4 days. It will be cloudy in Indore and Gwalior.

Meteorologist HS Pandey said that from April 26, Western Disturbance will become active in North India. Its effect will be visible in Madhya Pradesh from April 27 which will remain active till May 4.

On the other hand, there was heavy rain along with the hailstorms in Jabalpur on Tuesday. There has also been drizzle in Damoh and Mandla. In Chhindwara late at night, rain fell along with the storm. Hailstorms took place in Junnardeo, Parasia, Newton, Paradsinga and Pandhurna in the district. Hailstones similar to the size of gooseberries fell in Pandhurna.

Meteorologists have released the weather report till 29 April. There is a possibility of light rain from April 26-29, in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari. While it will be cloudy in Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Gwalior, Morena and Sheopur Kalan.

Rain expected in Bhopal

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in Bhopal for the next four days. There will be light rain on 26 April. At the same time, there is also a forecast of heavy rains on 27, 28 and 29 April. Due to this, there will be a slight drop in day and night temperatures.

