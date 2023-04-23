Indore: Clouds, rain pull down day temperature 5 degrees below normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from rising temperature continued on Saturday too, thanks to the clouds that covered the sun throughout the day. City also witnessed a spell of gusty winds and drizzles in many parts which pulled the day temperature down by five degrees Celsius below normal.

If the weatherman is to be believed, the relief will continue for the next two days while another western disturbance would affect the conditions on April 24, due to which the temperature would remain moderate throughout the month.

Denizens woke up to cool and cloudy weather on Saturday morning and the overcast weather continued till evening. South-Southwesterly winds were blowing with a maximum speed of 26 kilometres per hour with dust.

The day temperature remained below the normal for last four days. The day temperature had increased above 39.6 degrees Celsius on April 17 but it dropped to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday i.e. on April 22.

“A western disturbance runs as a trough in middle levels. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Madhya Pradesh and another over interior Tamil Nadu in lower levels while a trough/wind discontinuity runs from northwest Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu in lower levels. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place due to which weather remained cloudy over the western part of the state,” the met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal while the night temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius which was normal.