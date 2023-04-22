Indore: Kailash Vijayvargia's son poses in Khajrana temple's sanctorum, netizens complain of 'discrimination' as picture goes viral

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Kalpesh Vijayvargiya |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A viral picture of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Kalpesh Vijayvargiya posing in the sanctum sanctorum in Khajrana Ganesh temple--which is otherwise restricted for public, has sparked a controversy. Netizens and opposition parties have called it 'discrimination among devotees'.

As per report of Nai Duniya, general public is denied entry into the sanctum sanctorum of Indore's Khajrana Ganesh temple, however VIPs were allowed inside.

Citing the discrimination among devotees that too in the hometown of the Tourism, Culture, and Spirituality Minister, the Congress party has criticised the government.

The issue came to light after a photo of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's son visiting the sanctum sanctorum was posted on social media. Many leaders, including MLAs, have also been seen visiting the sanctum sanctorum in the past. The matter has raised questions about the temple priests and their role in allowing this discrimination.