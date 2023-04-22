 MP weather update: Bhopal wakes up to cloudy sky, thunderstorm likely in Indore, Jabalpur and more
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal woke up to a cloudy morning on Saturday and the weather department has predicted thunderstorm and lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh later in the day.

According to the regional meteorological department, thunderstorm along with lightning is likely in several other parts of the state including Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Shajapur and in some more districts.

The maximum temperature during the day time in Bhopal is likely to settle between 22 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.

As per the data received from the weather department, Seoni district recorded 4.8 mm rain in the last 24 hours. While, in the last three days, at least three people were have been killed due to lightning in Sehore district, adjoining Bhopal.

Thunder and wind in following districts

The weather department has predicted that the temperature in the state would further go up from the next week.

The weather scientists in Bhopal regional office have also predicted thunder and high velocity winds in Morena, Guna, Bhind, Ashok Nagar, Anuppur, Sidhi, Mandla, Tikamgarh, Singrauli, Dindori, Balaghat and Seoni.

