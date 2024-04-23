MP: Violator Woman Creates Ruckus On Road Over Challan, Cop Bows Down To Her Drama Skills (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A high-voltage drama unfolded on the streets of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, where a woman was spotted engaging in a fight with a police official.

During vehicle checking, police stopped a woman riding a scooter without a helmet and issued a challan. Following this, she started creating ruckus on the road, accusing men in khaki of bias.

The dramatic video went viral on social media on Tuesday, where the woman can be heard shouting in the middle of the streets, whereas the cop, in a sarcastic gesture, can be seen bowing down to her ‘drama skills.’

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Cop Spotted Joining Hands In Front Of Woman After Scuffle Breaks Out Over Helmet Checking#MadhyaPradesh #MadhyaPradeshNews #MPNews pic.twitter.com/Fvzligmc2E — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 23, 2024

According to information, the incident occurred in the Vijay Nagar area of Jabalpur when traffic police were conducting vehicle checks. Noticing the accused woman riding the two-wheeler without a helmet, violating the road rules, a police station in-charge asked her to stop.

The woman began creating a scene as soon as she saw the officers issuing a challan for the discrepancy. She started crying and begging the police officers before she lost her patience and started screaming at them.

The woman can be heard saying, “Bhaiya dekho uss taraf checking nahi ho rahi hai.” (Brother, look, police are not conducting checks on the opposite side of the road.)

Shocked by her drama tactics, the station in-charge folded his hands and bowed down to her.

The woman even threatened the traffic police officers with a complaint alleging bias against them.