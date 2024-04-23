Indore: Youth Kills Self After Argument With Girlfriend Over Marriage; Kin Suspect Foul Play By Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide after a dispute with his girlfriend in a hotel room in Vijay Nagar police station circle on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mustafa, a resident of Green Park. He had a job related to scrap material. He had booked a room in Hotel Galaxy Park around 11:30 pm.

The woman told police that they initially went to a pub from where they went to the hotel. Later, they had an argument about getting married as the woman did not want to marry him since they belonged to different religions.

When the woman returned from the washroom, she found him hanging. She took him down and sent him to the hospital, but he could not be saved. However, the deceased’s maternal uncle alleged that the woman had called him and killed him because the ceiling height was low and he could not hang himself from there.

He further alleged that Mustafa’s shirt, with which he committed suicide, had no spots, as if he did it with the shirt himself, dirt from the ceiling fan would be on the shirt. He alleged that the woman had strangled him with his shirt. He was the only breadwinner and the child of his parents as his younger brother had died in an accident a couple of years ago. His father is disabled and does not work. The police launched a probe into the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.