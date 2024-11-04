MP: Villager Got Injured After Having Face Off With Elephant In Chandia Of Umaria

Representative Pic/Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A villager got injured in Chandia range of Umaria after an elephant came in front of him all of a sudden on Monday. The injured villager any how managed to flee from the spot. Forest officers have rushed to the spot to control the situation.

They said elephant is mostly running and hardly it is seen walking. This has cause panic among the villagers. The forest officers were attending a workshop when this incident took place. On coming to know about the incident, they reached spot to take stock of the situation.

Interacting with the Free Press, Range Officer of Chandiya, Ravi Pandey said that there is certainly a news that a villager had got injured after having a face off with the elephant. Efforts are being made to trace the villager who fled away by leaving behind his bicycle. This incident occurred at 3.30 pm.

In the meantime, the elephant has been traced out. It islearnt that elephant seems to be disoriented and keeps on running for most part of the time. “ The effort will be that elephant shall itself return inside its habitat. But if need arises then some decision will be taken regarding the jumbo,” he told.

He added that Chandia is located close to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve but it is for the first time that elephant movement has been reported in the area. The worst part is that villagers are not adhering to the directives that they shall desist from going to field again and again to see their paddy crop and to attend the nature call in forested area.

Notably, out of the 13 elephant herd, ten elephants have recently lost their lives after feeding on alleged toxic paddy crop. The forest department is waiting for the forensic test report to ascertain this thing. After the deaths of two persons by alleged three remaining elephants of the herd, one has been caught while two are still wandering in jungles.