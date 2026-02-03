Bhopal News: Despite Centre’s Priority, No Cancer Day Care Centre In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will be deprived of benefit of cancer day care centres even though the union government has prioritized them.

The central government has notified 200 districts all over the country but no district in the state has been notified.

The main objective of union government is to strengthen infrastructure including the expansion of day care centres and make treatment including chemotherapy affordable.

Following the 2025-26 initiative, the government is continuing its plan to establish cancer day care centres in district hospitals nationwide in next three years to ensure accessible 24x7 care. These 200 districts are spread across 30 states.

Dr. Atul Shrivastava, coordinator, National Registry Programme, said, “No such centre is working in district. No district has been identified for opening such a centre in Madhya Pradesh. As a result, National Health Mission and state health department will find it difficult to manage treatment on their own.”

Federation of All India Medical Association national executive Dr Akash Soni said, “It is good initiative to open such centres in districts but no such centres are working in the districts. State government should take initiative in this regard to provide affordable treatment.”

However, National Health Mission director Dr Saloni Sadana said, “Cancer day care centres are functioning in Madhya Pradesh and a provision was made for them in the last budget.”