 Bhopal News: Gunshot Death of Boy; Father Arrested, Case is Registered Under Arms Act
Police officials said that Rizwan confessed to having information about the illegal pistol and revolver kept at his house by his relative Wahid Noor. Moreover, showing negligence, he kept the loaded illegal firearms at a place that was within children’s reach. The pistol landed in the hands of his son, which caused his death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Gunshot Death of Boy; Father Arrested, Case is Registered Under Arms Act | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gautam Nagar police have registered a case under Arms Act and other relevant sections of BNS against Rizwan Lala and his brother-in-law Wahid Noor in connection with the gunshot death of Rizwan’s son Ibrahim (12) three days back.

Rizwan has been arrested and efforts are underway to trace Wahid who is absconding for long.

During the search, police have found illegal weapons with cartridges from the house. The firearms included a pistol and a revolver along with cartridges of 12 bore, 30. 32 and .22 calibres.

Police officials said that preliminary investigations into the death of Ibrahim pointed towards possibility of suicide or accidental firing.

However, later investigations revealed Rizwan’s suspicious activities. It has also come to fore that Rizwan used to provide shelter to criminals at his home and his involvement in illegal ammunition supply racket is also under scanner, officials added.

