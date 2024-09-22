MP Updates: State To Display & Sale Handicraft Items At Kolkata Fair; Medical Tourism To Be Developed On Lines Of Kerala & More

State To Display & Sale Handicraft Items At Kolkata Fair | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh will display its handicraft items and sell them at India International Fair to be organised in Kolkata in December. Efforts have been made to provide online sale facility to traders connected with cottage and village industries department.

All this is being done following the directives issued by chief minister Mohan Yadav. The chief minister has just returned from Kolkata where he interacted with the industrialists for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

On Lines Of Kerala, State To Develop Medical Tourism

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said an action plan is being formulated to develop medical tourism, focusing on natural and alternative medical methods, similar to Kerala's model. The CM was speaking virtually at the All India Delegation Conference of Arogya Bharti held in Gwalior, from Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal, on Saturday.

This initiative will also generate new employment opportunities, the CM said, adding the state has approved 46,451 new positions in its health institutions and 800 Ayush Arogya Mandirs have already begun operations. The number of ayurvedic institutions along with medical and nursing colleges will further increase.

The CM emphasised on the goal of establishing a medical or ayurvedic college in every district, ensuring that citizens do not need to leave the state for treatment. The state government will collaborate with Arogya Bharti for support and guidance in planning and implementation, aiming to provide better healthcare facilities, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and creating a disease-free society.

Government To Form Jain Kalyan Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced to form a Jain Kalyan Board. He said the government will provide free government buildings to Jain community members during their pilgrimage. The CM was addressing the Kshama Vani programme held at CM House Premises.

Former finance minister Jayant Malaiya thanked the CM for organising the Kshama Vani programme at CM House. He said it is after a gap of 17 years that any such programme was held at the CM House. MSME minister Chetanya Kasyap thanked the CM for inviting the Jain community members from Alirajpur to Shahdol. BJP state president VD Sharma highlighted the importance of seeking apology for any act which had hurt anyone.