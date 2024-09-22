MP September 22 Weather Update: Monsoon To Return In State Due To New System Active From September 24; Showers Expected In Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore & More

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon season draws to a close, yet Madhya Pradesh is expected to experience another wave of rainfall from September 24. The state is expected to bid farewell to the monsoon in October due to a new system becoming active.

According to the Meteorological Department, the current weather system is active in Gujarat and Rajasthan, it might not affect Madhya Pradesh much. However, some areas may experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain alert

An alert for heavy rain is issued in Sagar, Sehore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Betul, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara on Sunday.

Current weather condition in Madhya Pradesh | IMD Bhopal

Light rain showers

Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur might experience light rain showers on Sunday. While Sheopur, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, and Katni might witness sunny days.

200 dams filled

The state has 250 dams, and about 200 dams have been filled. The gates of many dams have opened throughout the monsoon from 8 to 10 times due to heavy rains.

Dams such as Kolar, Kerava, Atal Sagar, Bargi, are overflowing. It is expected that the dams might overflow again since the state might experience heavy rainfall in the future.

Sheopur achieves 98% more rainfall

This year, rainfall has ranged from 100 to 198%. Sheopur has received 98% more rainfall while Indore, Ujjain and Rewa are lagging behind in the list. As of now, Rewa has received the least rainfall in the state.