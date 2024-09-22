 Ujjain: Minor Girl Faces Extortion After Two Youth Record Her Smoking Video at Fair; Held
The father called the youths at home and explained to them but they did not agree and demanded Rs 10,000.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Ujjain: Minor Girl Faces Extortion After Two Youth Record Her Smoking Video at Fair | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Friends of a teenage girl made a video of her smoking a cigarette and started extorting money by threatening to make it viral on social media.

Troubled, the teenager informed her father about it. The father called the youths at home and explained to them but they did not agree and demanded Rs 10,000. The victim complained about the accused at Mahakal police station.

Police said that a 17-year-old girl living in Singpuri had gone to see the Kartik Mela on December 24, 2023, with her friend and Kush Yadav, a resident of Shastri Nagar. Here Kush’s friend Akash Mali, a resident of Muralipura, joined them. All four were watching the fair when Kush lit a cigarette and asked everyone to smoke.

article-image

The teenager was smoking a cigarette when Akash made a video with his mobile. Later, Kush and Akash started extorting money from the teenager by threatening to make the video viral and complain to her father. The teenager gave them Rs 5,500 in cash.

Afterward, both the youths demanded Rs 10,000. The girl and her father reached the police station and filed a case against Kush and Akash. Police have taken Akash into custody.

