MP: Upbeat CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivers pep talk to ministers, tells them to be present on Mondays, Tuesdays

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first meeting with newly appointed ministers on Thursday at the Mantralaya and asked them to be present in Bhopal on Mondays and Tuesdays. He said the Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday.

Chief Minister Chouhan congratulated them and expected them to work diligently in the interest of the people.

He said the ministers should work in tandem as per the suggestions of MLAs and other people’s representatives and ensure the masses’ welfare.

He said the economy which has been adversely affected due to corona, will recover gradually and it will not take time to revive Madhya Pradesh.