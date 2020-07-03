MP: Upbeat CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivers pep talk to ministers, tells them to be present on Mondays, Tuesdays

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first meeting with newly appointed ministers on Thursday at the Mantralaya and asked them to be present in Bhopal on Mondays and Tuesdays. He said the Cabinet meeting will be held every Tuesday.
Chief Minister Chouhan congratulated them and expected them to work diligently in the interest of the people.
He said the ministers should work in tandem as per the suggestions of MLAs and other people’s representatives and ensure the masses’ welfare.
He said the economy which has been adversely affected due to corona, will recover gradually and it will not take time to revive Madhya Pradesh.
Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains gave detailed information about the crucial decisions taken by the state government in the last three months.
Additional Chief Secretary Health, Mohammad Suleman, gave a presentation on the efforts made to curb Covid-19.
The CM added that efforts should be made to ensure unrivalled hard work besides transparency and credibility should also be established.
The CM said, “We have to work as a team. The current corona crisis has affected the economy adversely. Despite this, we should work with full potential, joy and happiness.”
He said all efforts must be made to keep people healthy and see that they are benefitted. He also cautioned the ministers to take care of their health and work with a sense of affection, courtesy, friendship and cooperation.
The CM informed that efforts to control Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh have been successful.
The Kill-Corona campaign has started from July 1 under which house-to-house survey is being conducted. He also urged them to participate in the same.
He added that all necessary efforts are being made to control the occurrence of positive cases in Morena region.
