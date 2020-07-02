Madhya Pradesh: Saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia warns opposition, says "Tiger abhi zinda hai"

The first meeting of the new cabinet took place just after the expansion of Shivraj's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. In this, the Chief Minister said to the new ministers - Corona is going on; no minister should welcome the public nor gather a crowd. Now neither will I sit in peace nor will you let me sit in peace. Shivraj explained the way to the new ministers and said that wherever there is a will, there is a way. Keep for Bhopal two days a week. For this, Monday and Tuesday will be good days. There will be a cabinet on Tuesday.

Shivraj said, 'I will not sit quietly nor let you sit. Cabinet is a family, even before it was a cabinet family, the government has also run like a family. Work with transparent credentials. You guys do a lot of work, don't take stress at all. Take some time for yourself too. ' He further said that the routine and system should be such that there is enough time for work and for workers. Workers should get equal response.

Prior to this, the meeting started with the shloka of Lord Ganesha - 'Vakratund Mahakaya'. Shivraj Singh congratulated all the new ministers. He said that the work done for the good of the state should be completed quickly. Hard work will have to be done. Not a single moment should be wasted because the moments that are now belong to the public.