Madhya Pradesh: Saffron turned Jyotiraditya Scindia warns opposition, says "Tiger abhi zinda hai"

Right after the formation of the cabinet, Scindia was seen in a new 'avatar'. The recent saffron turned politician, whose rebellion along with 22 other politicians toppled the Kamal Nath Givertnment in Madhya Pradesh, was seen talking fearlessly to the media. After his shift into BJP, Scindia, for the first time, was seen interacting with the media so open.
In a recent tweet, he was seen interacting with the media. He said, "I don't need any certificate from Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months.I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai (The tiger is still alive)."
The first meeting of the new cabinet took place just after the expansion of Shivraj's cabinet in Madhya Pradesh. In this, the Chief Minister said to the new ministers - Corona is going on; no minister should welcome the public nor gather a crowd. Now neither will I sit in peace nor will you let me sit in peace. Shivraj explained the way to the new ministers and said that wherever there is a will, there is a way. Keep for Bhopal two days a week. For this, Monday and Tuesday will be good days. There will be a cabinet on Tuesday.
Shivraj said, 'I will not sit quietly nor let you sit. Cabinet is a family, even before it was a cabinet family, the government has also run like a family. Work with transparent credentials. You guys do a lot of work, don't take stress at all. Take some time for yourself too. ' He further said that the routine and system should be such that there is enough time for work and for workers. Workers should get equal response.
Prior to this, the meeting started with the shloka of Lord Ganesha - 'Vakratund Mahakaya'. Shivraj Singh congratulated all the new ministers. He said that the work done for the good of the state should be completed quickly. Hard work will have to be done. Not a single moment should be wasted because the moments that are now belong to the public.
