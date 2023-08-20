MP Triple Murder: Morena Man Shoots Wife, Her Brother, Sister Dead Over Family Dispute, Flees Spot |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a bone chilling incident, a man shot dead his sister-in-law and brother-in-law who had come to resolve a family dispute between him and his wife in Morena on Sunday. The man did not stop here and also shot his wife who had come in between in an attempt to save her brother and sister. All the three victims died on spot while the accused fled the scene.

The incident took place near the bus stand located in the Bagchini police station area where accused Triloki Parmar lives with his family. For the past few days, a dispute was going on between Triloki and his wife over some issue. Today, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Pushparaj Tomar had come to his house to settle the dispute.

A face to face discussion was going on between the four when Triloki got angry over something. In a fit of rage, he ran and brought his licensed rifle from the inner room. Before anyone could understand anything, Triloki targeted the sister-in-law and the brother-in-law and shot them.

Wife came in between to save brother and sister

Seeing the horrific scene unfold in front of her eyes, Triloki’s wife ran to save her brother and sister when the accused shot a bullet at her too. After killing all three of them, Triloki ran away from the crime scene.

Police on lookout for accused

There is tension in the village after the incident. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, the Morena collector and SP reached the spot and took charge. Police have started efforts to arrest the accused and taken all the three bodies in their possession.

On the other hand, a few hours after the accident, Triloki's in-laws have also reached the spot riding in tractor-trolleys.

