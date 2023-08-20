MP: Police To Bring Accused To Jabalpur In Nagpur BJP Leader Sana Khan's Murder Case

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police will bring Amit Sahu alias Pappu, who is the husband and accused of murder of Nagpur BJP leader Sana Khan alias Heena to Jabalpur. According to information, the Nagpur police will re-investigate Amit's house in Bilhari to gather more leads in the case.

Accused Amit alias Pappu Sahu is on the remand of Nagpur police till August 22.

Notably, the dead body of BJP leader Sana Khan has not been found yet.

The accused, Amit Sahu, was arrested along with two others by the Nagpur police from the Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur, ten days after Khan, a Nagpur BJP Minority Cell functionary, went missing on August 2.

Disposed body in Hiran river

Khan had gone to Jabalpur to meet Amit where he killed her by hitting her with sticks and later disposed of her body in Hiran river.

The motive behind the murder was not immediately clear. The role of the two other persons arrested along with Sahu, who runs a "dhaba" (roadside eatery) in Jabalpur, in the crime was not disclosed by the police.

