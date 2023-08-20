MP: Illicit Liquor Worth 1.5 Lakh Seized In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested with a total of 324 liters of illicit alcohol on Saturday night in Jabalpur as the city's police has been continuously tightening its noose on the smugglers of illegal liquor.

According to information, the alleged worth of liquor seized is Rs 1.5 lakh. Adhartal police received a tip-off about a pick-up vehicle which was coming from Amkhera area carrying illegal alcohol.

Based on the tip-off, police seized the Amkhera area and found the vehicle. When searched inside, police found numbers of liquor bottles tied into 9 sacks which weighed around 324 liters.

Police arrested the three accused and seized the liquor. Currently, the police is engaged in interrogating the three accused to find out the network of other smugglers in this city.

According to the Adhartal police station TI Vijay Kumar Vishwkarma, the arrested accused may be connected to a large network of liquor smuggling, so they are being intensively interrogated and other investigations are being carried out.