Bhopal: Woman Brings Missing Hubby Home, Realises Later That He Is His Lookalike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strange incident has been reported from Kamla Nagar. A woman’s mentally unstable husband had gone missing two months back. A week and a half ago, she managed to find his whereabouts and brought him home. After taking care of him for 11 days, she realised that the man was not her husband but his lookalike.

Two months back, Pappu Thakur, a mentally unstable man, who had been admitted to Hamidia hospital, went missing. His wife Malti Thakur circulated his photos on social media and newspapers, to find his whereabouts. Several social workers helped Malti to find her husband. Thakur also ran from pillar to post and made constant visits to Hamidia Hospital in search of her husband.

On August 7, Pappu was found in Ren Basera located near hospital. He was handed over to Thakur after she identified him. Malti looked after him for 11 days. While helping him take a bath on Thursday, she realised that her husband Pappu had Om inked on his right arm, while the man she had brought from Ren Basera did not have the tattoo.

She immediately realised this and informed Koh-e-fiza police. The police as well as social service organisations, which had helped Thakur to find Pappu, are making efforts to send the man back to Hamidia Hospital and begin a fresh hunt to find the real Pappu.

Koh-e-fiza police station house officer (SHO) Vijay Singh Sisodia told Free Press that they would have to sift through the footages of CCTV cameras installed on the hospital premises, to pick up the trail and trace Pappu.

