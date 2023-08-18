Bhopal: 23-Year-Old Widow Ends Life

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old widow hanged herself to death in Parwalia locality on Thursday late night, the police said. The woman’s husband had died 20 days after their marriage in May 2022, after being struck by lightning, the police added. Parwalia police SHO Rachna Mishra said the woman Dhapu Bai Ahirwar (23), got married to Vijay Ahirwar on May 3 last year. Just 20 days after the marriage, Vijay, while working on the farm fields, was struck by lightning and died there itself. Dhapu was in depression since then, and usually used to remain secluded, she used to skip her meals frequently too, her in-laws told the police.

On Thursday late at night, she tied a noose around her neck at her house and hanged herself. Her in-laws spotted her hanging in the early hours of Friday and brought her body down. The woman was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared dead on arrival. The police did not find any suicide note from the spot. They have sent Dhapu’s body for post-mortem, SHO Mishra said.