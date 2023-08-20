Bhopal: Home Minister Amit Shah Dares Congress To Bring Out 50 Years Report Card, Terms BJP Rule In MP As 'Golden Period'

Bhopal: Home Min Amit Shah Dares Congress To Bring Out 50 Years Report Card, Terms BJP Rule In MP As 'Golden Period' |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah dared the opposition Congress to bring out its report card of the past 50 years after he released the Madhya Pradesh government's "report card" in Bhopal on Sunday.

In his fourth visit in less than two months, the home minister presented the report card of 20 years (2003-2023) of Shivraj government and said that Kamal and ‘Bantadhar’ (a pejorative for Congress leader Digvijaya Singh) should give answers on all the scams under their government.

“If Congress has the guts, it should bring a report card of 50 years. We have created a tradition of accountability in politics. Wherever our government is, we take accountability,” he said.

Further intensifying attacks on the grand old party Shah said, “Congress stopped the initiatives that were started by PM Modi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan...Congress crippled our 'Garib Kalyan initiative'...on social media, Kamal Nath's govt was called as 'Corruption Nath.'"

Calls BJP rule 'Golden Period'

Listing the achievements of the BJP government over the last 20 years, Shah termed the saffron party rule as a "golden period" in the state's history.

"The last 20 years have turned out to be the golden period in the state, especially when it comes to eradication of poverty. The groundwork has been laid to make Madhya Pradesh a developed state in the coming years. Along with this, work on laying the foundation for making MP a self-reliant state has also been done. Be it in the field of health, industrial development, agricultural development or education, we will work to make the state self-sufficient in the next 20 years," Shah said.

"The Congress gave only Rs 1,98,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh in 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Meanwhile, the Modi government allocated Rs 8,33,000 crores to Madhya Pradesh in just 9 years," Amit Shah said.

'BJP brought MP out of sickly tag'

Referring to the ‘Bimaru’ (sickly) tag given to the state, Shah said, "Madhya Pradesh came into existence in 1956 and since then, except for five-six years, Congress ruled the state till 2003, but the state remained BIMARU during their regime.”

"However, the BJP government has successfully brought the state out of the BIMARU tag and put it on the path of development by implementing various welfare schemes," he said.

Earlier, Shah arrived at Bhopal airport and was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Shah will also send LED vans from Bhopal to each assembly constituency to convey the government's development and welfarist schemes. Later in the day,Shah will leave for Gwalior to attend the State Working Committee meeting to be held at the Atal Auditorium, Gwalior.

