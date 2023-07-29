MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla's Speech, Dies

Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man died after a pandal fell on him during BJP’s Vikas Parv program in Sidhi on Saturday. Sidhi MLA Kedarnath Shukla was addressing the event in Gandhigram village when the incident happened. The deceased has been identified as Adivasi Ramcharan Baiga.

His family has alleged that Baiga was left unattended for two hours, as the MLA continued with his speech. They have alleged that Baiga died as he was deprived of timely treatment.

Sidhi | Tribal



सीधी में बीजेपी के विकास पर्व कार्यक्रम के दौरान पंडाल गिरने से आदिवासी रामचरण बैगा की मौत।



जिले के गांधीग्राम गांव में हुए हादसे के दौरान सीधी विधायक केदारनाथ शुक्ला कर रहे थे संबोधन।



परिवार का आरोप घटना के बाद भी भाषण देते रहे विधायक, 2 घटे तक नहीं मिला इलाज। pic.twitter.com/nIWVJsi6J4 — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) July 29, 2023

