 MP: Tribal Man Left Unattended For 2 Hours After Pandal Falls On Him During BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla's Speech, Dies
The deceased’s family alleged that Baiga did not get treatment for two hours

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Representative Image

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal man died after a pandal fell on him during BJP’s Vikas Parv program in Sidhi on Saturday. Sidhi MLA Kedarnath Shukla was addressing the event in Gandhigram village when the incident happened. The deceased has been identified as Adivasi Ramcharan Baiga.

His family has alleged that Baiga was left unattended for two hours, as the MLA continued with his speech. They have alleged that Baiga died as he was deprived of timely treatment.

