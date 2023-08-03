MP: Transport Business Man Found Dead At Passenger’s Waiting Room In Satna, Police Suspect Murder, Family Demands Arrest Of Accused | Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, a dead body of a transport business man was found in a passenger’s waiting room located across Kakra road which comes under Amarpatan police station jurisdiction in Satna district of Rewa division.

Amarpatan police station in-charge said that the dead body has been sent for postmortem and the investigation is being carried out keeping all the aspects in mind.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Rajneesh Gupta (27), a resident of Manikwar, Rewa. He was in the transport business. As soon as local people informed Amarpatan police station in-charge Sandeep Bhartiya, a team reached the spot and started to investigate.

The incident spread a sensation among people as the body contained scars of assault and hence, the case is being considered as one of murder. Police are also carrying out an investigation on the matter.

Scars Spotted On Body

As per information, Rajneesh, a transport worker, had left his house at 9 am on Wednesday for work, after which he had lunch with his friends in the afternoon but did not return home at night. His body was found lying in the passenger’s waiting room of Kakra on Thursday morning. There were marks of assault on his waist, arms and legs and back.

A leg was badly injured due to being rubbed against the road. Both his mobile phones were also lying near the body while his car was found parked near his transport office on Wednesday. It is suspected that he was murdered and the body was thrown at the spot. On the other hand, the relatives reached the spot and started to demand the arrest of the accused.

A Dispute Is Suspected

According to police, preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased Rajneesh had a dispute with two people of village Khatkhari in Rewa. A boy named Chhotu Patel, a resident of Amarpatan's Budherua, also worked with the alleged rivals of the deceased.

Rajneesh was caught and brought to Chhotu's place last night where he was assaulted.

