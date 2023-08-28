 MP Train Mishap: OHE Line Falls Over Bina-Sagar Express, Passengers Jump For Life
Fortunately, no lives were lost in the mishap as the wire broke and fell on the ground and the power supply was cut due to fault.

Monday, August 28, 2023
Representative pic | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Another incident of train mishap was reported on Saturday night in which an overhead equipment (OHE) line fell on the Bina-Sagar express, causing a loud explosion and a panic amongst passengers.  Fortunately, no lives were lost in the mishap as the wire broke and fell on the ground and the power supply was cut due to fault. 

Bilaspur-Bhopal express met the same fate just a few hours later on Sunday.

According to information, the OHE line broke in the middle of Bijauli-Khajraha station on the Bina-Jhansi line. Due to the mishap, Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Katra-Chennai Central Andaman Express coming from Jhansi towards Bina stopped running. The train was scheduled to arrive at the station at 12.10 pm but it reached at 5.23 in the morning. Other trains were delayed due to the same reasons. 

In fact, on Sunday, the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express also witnessed the same mishap in a larger extent. While the was leaving Baghora station at around 12.30 pm, wire of the OHE line broke and fell on the train. 

The incident was followed by a loud explosion. Panic was created among the passengers. They pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

