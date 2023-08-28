OHE Line Falls On Side Of Bhopal-Bilaspur Moving Train | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Over head electrification (OHE) line broke and fell on the side of the Bilaspur-Bhopal Express running on the Bina-Katni railway track on Sunday. The accident took place between Khurai and Baghora railway stations in Sagar.

Loco pilot stopped the train in time. After this all the passengers deboarded the train safely. According to Sagar GRP (TI), the OHE line falls on the side of the train.

So no casualty has been reported. According to the information, the Bilaspur-Bhopal train left Khurai station at 11.30 am. After running about 10 kms, the hatch connecting the OHE wire to the engine broke off.

