MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage Protest Outside Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Residence Over Water Shortage (WATCH)

MP: Increasing Temperatures Cause Water Scarcity, Gwalior Residents Protest In front Of Energy Minister Pradhum Singh Tomar’s House | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shortage of potable water has forced people out on the streets amid rising temperatures in Gwalior.

Locals of the Hazira area of Gwalior gathered outside the residence of Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Friday to highlight the water scarcity in their area. People have complained that they have not received potable water for the last three months.

It is said that rising heat is causing a water crisis in various parts of the state, including Gwalior.

According to information, the water in Gwalior’s Tighra Dam, the lifeline of the city, has been reduced due to rising temperatures. This has restricted the supply of clean drinking water in the city.

Read Also Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight

FP Photo

Irked, residents of Hazira and Gwalior areas blocked the road near the house of Energy Minister Pradhum Singh Tomar for more than 2 hours on Friday. They complained that, despite the laying of pipelines under the AMRUT scheme, drinking water is not reaching their homes. The supply of dirty water, mixed with sewage, is not fit for consumption, causing people to fall sick.

#WATCH | 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Ab Tak Nahi Aya’: #Gwalior Locals Stage Protest Outside Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Residence Over Water Shortage #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/V5ooUEWrKg — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 17, 2024

The locals complained that minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had guaranteed us supply of drinking water, but we are still waiting. "Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Ab Tak Nahi Aya."

FP Photo

Water availability depends on Tighra Dam

After 2 hours of the protest, police and administration officials reached the spot and pacified the people after consoling them.

As per Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Gwalior, there is a shortage of water in the city at present. “We are unable to pull water from Tighra reservoir as there’s a shortage at present. That’s why water is not reaching everywhere.”

“However, bore water is being supplied. Efforts have been made to convince the people to quit protesting. Once the availability of water increases in Tighra Dam, it will be supplied everywhere,” officials concluded.