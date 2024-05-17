 MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage Protest Outside Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Residence Over Water Shortage (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage Protest Outside Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Residence Over Water Shortage (WATCH)

MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage Protest Outside Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Residence Over Water Shortage (WATCH)

According to information, the water in Gwalior’s Tighra Dam, lifeline of the city, has been reduced due to rising temperatures.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
MP: Increasing Temperatures Cause Water Scarcity, Gwalior Residents Protest In front Of Energy Minister Pradhum Singh Tomar’s House | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shortage of potable water has forced people out on the streets amid rising temperatures in Gwalior.

Locals of the Hazira area of Gwalior gathered outside the residence of Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Friday to highlight the water scarcity in their area. People have complained that they have not received potable water for the last three months.

It is said that rising heat is causing a water crisis in various parts of the state, including Gwalior.

According to information, the water in Gwalior’s Tighra Dam, the lifeline of the city, has been reduced due to rising temperatures. This has restricted the supply of clean drinking water in the city.

Read Also
Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight
article-image

FP Photo

Irked, residents of Hazira and Gwalior areas blocked the road near the house of Energy Minister Pradhum Singh Tomar for more than 2 hours on Friday. They complained that, despite the laying of pipelines under the AMRUT scheme, drinking water is not reaching their homes. The supply of dirty water, mixed with sewage, is not fit for consumption, causing people to fall sick.

Read Also
MP Horror: Drug Addict Son Beats Father To Death With Baseball Bat; Hits Mom Too After She Pleads...
article-image

The locals complained that minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar had guaranteed us supply of drinking water, but we are still waiting. "Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Ab Tak Nahi Aya."

FP Photo

Read Also
WATCH: 'Char Dham Yatra Should Be Put On Hold For Now,' Says MP Tourism Minister Citing Jammed Roads...
article-image

Water availability depends on Tighra Dam

After 2 hours of the protest, police and administration officials reached the spot and pacified the people after consoling them. 

As per Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Gwalior, there is a shortage of water in the city at present. “We are unable to pull water from Tighra reservoir as there’s a shortage at present. That’s why water is not reaching everywhere.” 

“However, bore water is being supplied. Efforts have been made to convince the people to quit protesting. Once the availability of water increases in Tighra Dam, it will be supplied everywhere,” officials concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage...

MP: 'Netaji Seena Thok Kar Keh Gaye The Paani Aaega, Lekin Paani Nahi Aya,' Gwalior Locals Stage...

Bus Carrying 'Char Dham Yatra' Devotees To Kedarnath Catches Fire At Guna-Shivpuri Highway; Visuals...

Bus Carrying 'Char Dham Yatra' Devotees To Kedarnath Catches Fire At Guna-Shivpuri Highway; Visuals...

MP Weather Update: Brace For A Hot Weekend; 12 Districts Enjoy Light Shower

MP Weather Update: Brace For A Hot Weekend; 12 Districts Enjoy Light Shower

MP Updates: Arrested In Mumbai, History Sheeter Escapes Police Custody On Pretext Of Using Toilet At...

MP Updates: Arrested In Mumbai, History Sheeter Escapes Police Custody On Pretext Of Using Toilet At...

WATCH: 'Char Dham Yatra Should Be Put On Hold For Now,' Says MP Tourism Minister Citing Jammed Roads...

WATCH: 'Char Dham Yatra Should Be Put On Hold For Now,' Says MP Tourism Minister Citing Jammed Roads...