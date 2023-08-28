MP S** Scandal: 'Make His Video Viral,' Says BJP Leader Imarti Devi After Row Over Rival Congress MLA Suresh Raje

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A few days after the alleged obscene video of Congress MLA Suresh Raje went viral on social media, a purported audio recording of former minister and Scindia Loyalist Imarti Devi has surfaced, in which she can be heard saying "Make the MLA's video viral and then demand money."

Notably, Raje had beat Imarti Devi to win the Dabra seat in 2020 after switching allegiance from the BJP. This was after Imarti Devi followed Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP.

Imarti Devi's audio went viral

According to the information, Imarti Devi is heard talking to a person about making the MLA's video viral. She asked the person on the line to post the video first and delete it later after demanding the money.

In another audio clip, Imarti Devi can be saying that Congressmen are against MLA Suresh Raj. If he gets the ticket, not a single Congressman will work for him, but, for her. This audio of former minister Imarti Devi is becoming increasingly viral.

The video is ‘highly edited’

Significantly, two days ago, an obscene video of Suresh Raje, Congress MLA of Dabra Assembly, had come to the fore. In this video, a Congress MLA was seen doing obscene acts which became increasingly viral on social media and after that he himself came in front of the media to clarify this obscene video. He claimed that the video is ‘highly edited’ and that he has been subjected to prolonged attempts of political and financial blackmail by those who recorded it.

