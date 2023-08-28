MP CM Shivraj Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Wife Sadhna On Last Shravan Somwaar As State Gears For Election

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife Sadhna Singh and other family members, offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the occasion of the last Monday of Shravan month as state gears for assembly elections.

Chouhan along with his wife and sons Kunal and Kartikey, also offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on the third Monday of Shravan and prayed for the welfare, health and happiness of all.

Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh also attended the Bhasma Aarti

Former minister and Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh also attended the Bhasma Aarti on the last Monday of Shravan.

Singh told the media, “Today, on the last Monday of Shravan, we got an opportunity to have darshan of Baba Mahakal and specially to participate in the Bhasma Aarti. We prayed to Lord Mahakal that his immense blessings be showered on everyone.”

Devotees queued up since early morning

Notably, A huge number of devotees thronged the Mahakaleshwar temple situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district to offer prayer to Lord Shiva.

The devotees queued up since early morning to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal at the temple and also participated in a special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ performed here on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning.

The fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, "Sawan," also called "Shravan," is regarded as one of the holiest months. During this season, every Monday is regarded as a very auspicious day to fast and seek Lord Shiva's blessings.

Shravan is regarded as Lord Shiva's favorite month in terms of religious belief. People who worship Lord Shiva during this time are said to have immediate relief from their problems. This year's Shravan month, which began on July 4 and runs through August 31, is 59 days long.

