MP to share its innovative works executed in state assembly during 3-day National Legislators’ meet in Mumbai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The legislatures of state Madhya Pradesh will share the innovative works implemented in the state assembly, during the National Legislators’ Conference Bharat scheduled between June 15 to 17 in Mumbai.

During the three-day conference, the MLAs and MLCs will discuss case studies such as Uttarakhand’s initiatives of bringing its unemployment figures from the highest to the lowest in the country, Kerala’s Covid management pandemic and the story of an MLA from Nagaland who came up with an elaborate plan to provide training and employment to over one lakh youth.

The NLC Bharat, supported by various state legislatures, will be held from June 15-17. MIT School of Governance, Atulya Bharat Nirman Foundation and Bhartiya Chhatra Sansad are jointly organising the conference.

The assembly speaker Girish Gautam told media persons that the initiative taken by the state assembly like-- allotting a day for the first timer MLAs and a separate day for women MLAs during the sessions, will be shared in the conference.

He also added that till date 1800 legislatures have registered themselves for the conference and from state MP, more than 100 MLAs were registered.

The coordinator of the programme Rahul informed that NLC Bharat will enable legislators to engage in meaningful interactions and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Several plenary sessions and discussions would include excelling in legislative debates, welfare schemes, the best utilization of MLA local area development funds, and use of technology for the economic welfare of constituencies.

Patrons and the members of the Governing Council for NLC Bharat include former Lok Sabha Speakers Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar, Manohar Joshi, and Shivraj Patil, they will be going to participate in the programme.