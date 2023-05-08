MP: Narottam Mishra sends 'The Kerala Story' tickets to Congress leaders Kamal Nath & Digvijaya Singh in a hope to change their 'vision'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' has sparked political slugfest in Madhya Pradesh, when Home Minister Narottam Mishra sent two tickets of the movie to state Congress President Kamal Nath and Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijay Singh.

The movie claims to show true events of Kerala, where women are allegedly tricked for 'love jihad' and forced to join terrorist organisations.

Interacting with media persons at his residence on Monday morning, Mishra said, "I hope this movie changes the vision of Digvijay Singh may probably get a little bit changed.

“This film must watched by those who dub Zakir Naik as Angel of Peace, those who shed tears on Batla House encounter and those who call Osama as Osamaji. The film should be watched by those who are painted on the action taken on Khargone riots and those who shed tears on the surgical strike done against the terrorists,” he said.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Government has declared The Kerala Story movie as tax free as it exposes the 'horrific truth' of terrorism.

