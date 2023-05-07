Madhya Pradesh: BJP organises special screening of The Kerala Story in Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district Yuva Morcha organised a special screening of the controversial film ‘The Kerala Story’ on Sunday. The movie follows the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

District president Viplav Jain said that the movie is based on true events and shows how gullible girls are manipulated and then converted into Islam. He also urged residents to watch the movie and help prevent young girls from religious conversion/love jihad.

BJP Yuva Morcha district general secretary Ravindra Patidar, district vice-president Gaurav Moonat, district minister Sanjay Panchal and mandal president Rahul Ranka and members of Yuva Morcha were also present. A large number of women attended the screening.

The Kerala Story is a compilation of true stories of young girls from different parts of Kerala who are tricked and brainwashed to convert to Islam and thereafter taken to Syria and Afghanistan.