MP Terror: Murders Kill Man And Cut Body In 100 Pieces Over ₹20,000; Main Accused Arrested 57 Days After The Crime

Accused father Kallu Khan and son Nizam | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrifying incident of Gwalior, a smack smuggler along with his son killed a man, cut his body into 100 pieces and threw them in drains after wrapping them into plastic bags to hide their crime. The murder mystery finally got solved after 57 days of the crime when the accused murderers got arrested on Tuesday, revealed the Gwalior police.

In fact, on September 28, 8 pieces of human body were found at Gundavali road of Janak Ganj police station in the Swarn Rekha drain located on Ram Kuia. As soon as the deceased’s family found the body parts they informed police that Raju had been murdered. The police took cognizance of the incident and started investigating.

Finally, on Tuesday, the police revealed that the deceased has been identified as Raju Khan, a resident of Bhodapur Jhaduwala Mohalla of Gwalior city. Also, the murderers have been identified as Kallu Khan and his son Nazim, residents of Jhaduwala Mohalla.

Police also said that Kallu Khan was absconding along with his wife and son Nazim ever since the murder. They kept fleeing from Ajmer to Agra and were keeping their eyes on the police’s actions on the murder case.

Later, 5 days ago, Kallu Khan surrendered himself in the case of drug smuggling. He appeared in the court from where he was sent to jail. But his son Nizam was still hiding. Finally, the Janakganj police caught Nizam after 57 days of the incident and both the accused now have been arrested.

Reason Behind Murder

Raju used to work for Kallu Khan. Kallu’s son Nizam had a fight with Raju. The fight grew and Raju was asked to resign. Raju demanded Rs. 20,000 in return for a resignation. Father and son agreed to give him the money and called Raju at their home to give the money.

Later, the both the accused took Raju to their second house at Satyanarayan Tekri on some pretext. Both the parties again had a fight about the amount of money decided. At that very moment, Nizam hit Raju’s head with a dumbbell in the fit of rage. He fell down.

After that Nizam hit him twice and thrice after which Raju died. Later, to hide the crime, Nizam’s father Kallu cut the body into pieces, wrapped them in polythene and threw them in the rains.