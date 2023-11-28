 MP: Congress Polling Agent Missing Since Voting Day Found Dead In Well
MP: Congress Polling Agent Missing Since Voting Day Found Dead In Well

Anamika Pathak FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A Congress polling agent, who had gone missing since November 17–the voting day, was found dead in a well in Shivpuri on Monday.

However, police have refused any political angle and concluded it as a matter of love affair. 

According to information, Krishnapal (38) went missing from Mahoba Damron of Bhaunti police station area of the district on November 17, was recovered by the police from a well. 

Police have revealed that the youth was murdered due to a love affair. A woman, reportedly the victim's girlfriend, had called him to meet at a farm. At the farm, the accused allegedly put electric wires in a well. When Krishnapal came to meet her, she along with her husband and three other associates pushed Krishnapal into the well, after which he died.

5 accused arrested

The police have arrested the woman, her husband and three accused in this case. 

Meanwhile, on Monday, the family members of the deceased started protesting at Boti police station. The family members are demanding that the houses of the accused should be razed and financial assistance should also be provided to the family members of the deceased.

