MP Shocker: 20-Year-Old Jabalpur Youth Stabbed To Death In Full Public View; Horrifying Video Surfaces

MP Shocker: 20-year-old Jabalpur Youth Stabbed To Death In Middle Of The Road; Horrifying Video Surfaces |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth was brutally stabbed to death in the middle of the road by seven to eight miscreants in Jabalpur on Monday night. Onlookers made a video of the gut-wrenching incident which is now going viral on social media.

The incident was reported at Bharatmata Chowk of Madhatal Civic Centre, also known as the heart of Jabalpur. All the accused fled the scene immediately after the incident.

20-year-old Mohammad Musahid Khan, a resident of Lakadganj, had come to Civic Center Chowpatty with his friends to eat and drink, when he was surrounded by more than half a dozen youths. According to the spectators, there was an altercation between the two regarding an old dispute.

Meanwhile, a young man named Sujal Sonkar, along with his friends, attacked Mushahid with knives. The victim collapsed on the spot bleeding from the attack. After this Sujal Sonkar fled from the spot along with his associates. Some people present there made a video of this incident. The victim's friends then informed his family and the police about the incident. Police reached the spot and took Mushahid to a private hospital where during checkup the doctors declared him dead.

Deceased Mohammad Musahid Khan |

Half a dozen accused used knives simultaneously

Sohail Khan, who was present at the spot at the time of the incident, said that he had gone to Civic Center Chowpatty with Mushahid. After drinking tea, he was standing in front of a paan shop when Sujal Sonkar, a resident of Bhartipur, arrived with his friends and started asking who Mushahid was. As soon as Mushahid admitted, Sujal and his friends attacked him with knives. “Before we could understand anything, he got injured and fell down,” he added.

The accused wants to become a gangster

By looking at the Instagram profile of accused Sujal Sonkar, it can be guessed that he wants to rule the world of crime at a young age. He is also fond of gold and silver and expensive cars. Photos with expensive vehicles and bouncers have also been uploaded on his social media.

Family demands strict punishment

On the other hand, the parents of the deceased are in a bad condition. Crying inconsolably, the victim's mother said that she had only one son and he too was snatched away by these killers. Mohammad Bajir, father of the deceased, said that he has an e-rickshaw shop. Musahid used to help his father in the shop. “He never had anything to do with anyone but my innocent son was killed by Sujal Sonkar and his associates,” the father added.

The victim’s parents have urged the administration of harshest punishment for the accused and his associates.

Omati police station in-charge Virendra Pawar said that a case has been registered in the entire matter. “We are looking for the accused based on the viral video. All the accused will be behind the bars very soon,” he said.