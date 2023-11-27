Effective Police Operations: Suspect Held In Minor's Rape Case In MP's Burhanpur | Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): In Burhanpur, a successful police operation led to the arrest of a suspect involved in a rape case of a minor in Amgaon village under the Khaknar police station area. The arrest was made following a complaint filed on November 18 and a case was registered under crime No 984/2023, including Sections 376, 323, 506 IPC, 3/4 POCSO Act 2012 and 3(2)(v) SC/ST Act.

In response to the gravity of the situation, SP Patidar formed a special team led by CSP Gaurav Patil. The team acted promptly and successfully apprehended the accused Suresh Dangi, a 32-year-old forest worker from Chhapihera.

The accused was presented before the district court of Burhanpur and subsequently judicial custody was ordered, leading to his transfer to the district Jail Khandwa.

It was a commendable effort of the police team, including Police station in-charge Khaknar and officers Vinay Arya, sub-inspector Rameshwar Bakoria, assistant sub-inspector Amit Hanotia, R Prashant Raut and R Syed Shadab Ali.

All of them played a crucial role in the swift resolution of the case and arrest of the accused. The successful operation reflects the dedication of the police in addressing serious crimes and ensuring justice.