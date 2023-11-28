MP: Fire Breaks Out At Train Carrying Coal In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a freight train near Bhitoni railway station of Jabalpur on Monday late night. The goods train, carrying coal, was going to Gadarwara Narsinghpur from Singrauli Devra. Fortunately, no casualty was reported and timely action by the railway officials and fire station averted a major accident as the train carried flammable coal.

Seeing the flames, the goods train was stopped at Bhitoni railway station. There was a sudden chaos on the platform. Fire rangers were called and situation was brought under control.

According to information, the incident happened at Bhitauni railway station located in Shahpura of Jabalpur on Monday night. The goods train was carrying coal for NTPC plant in Narsinghpur. The coal was loaded at Singrauli Devra of Madhya Pradesh. The train left for Gadarwara Narsinghpur, however, as it reached Jabalpur, a few coaches caught fire. Seeing the rising smoke, the railway authorities gave a red signal and stopped the train at Bhitoni railway station on platform one.

The railway men informed the fire station and brigades rushed in. After much effort, the fire was extinguished.

A detailed investigation so to check what sparked the fire in the freight train is underway.